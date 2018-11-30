El Gobierno dice que dará la orden de exhumar a Franco a finales de diciembre 

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha asegurado que "en los últimos días de este año" el Ejecutivo dará la orden para proceder a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos.
"El último trámite estará en los últimos días de este año y es el que dará la orden de la exhumación", ha apuntado Calvo, preguntada por esta cuestión en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.
De esta manera, el Gobierno dará la orden de exhumación antes de la pretendida modificación de la Ley de Memoria Histórica con la que se busca garantizar que los restos del dictador no puedan ser inhumados en lugares en los que pueda ser enaltecido -como es el caso de la Catedral de la Almudena, donde la familia Franco ha manifestado su intención de inhumarlo si se concreta la salida de sus restos del Valle de los Caídos-.
Esta reforma legislativa continúa varada en la Mesa del Congreso porque, en palabras de la vicepresidenta, "Ciudadanos y PP siguen bloqueando las iniciativas legislativas que pueden salir adelante en el Pleno de la Cámara".
Congreso "amordazado"
Calvo ha acusado tanto a PP como a Ciudadanos de tener "amordazado" al Congreso con su control de la Mesa, en la que tienen mayoría, y ha anunciado que con la orden de exhumación se procederá de forma definitiva al traslado de los restos de Franco con "la protección de derechos" de sus familiares.
"Va a mejorar con mucho la dignidad de todas las víctimas que no han sido objeto particularmente de la dignidad de toda nuestra democracia", ha concluido a este respecto la vicepresidenta.
