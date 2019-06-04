Público
La tumba de Franco El Gobierno dice que la suspensión de la exhumación del dictador no indica nada sobre el fondo del asunto

El Ejecutivo pospondrá la ejecución prevista para el 10 de junio a la espera de la sentencia definitiva del Alto Tribunal

Un gran escudo de armas franquista en el Valle de los Caídos. REUTERS / Juan Medina

El Gobierno reaccionó con rapidez ante la noticia de que el Tribunal Supremo paralizaba la exhumación del dictado Francisco Franco, restando importancia a esta posición del Alto Tribunal porque, en su opinión, "la suspensión cautelar no indica nada sobre el fondo del asunto".

Según informaron fuentes de La Moncloa, lo único que implica la suspensión cautelar es que el Gobierno pospondrá la ejecución de la exhumación hasta que en los próximos meses se dicte sentencia sobre el fondo del asunto, por tanto, los restos no saldrán del Valle de los Caídos el próximo 10 de junio como estaba previsto inicialmente.

Además, el Ejecutivo dice estar convencido de que el Tribunal Supremo acabará por desestimar el recurso de la familia del dictador, y recuerda que es la línea que ha mantenido hasta ahora.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, dijo el pasado lunes que esta decisión entraba dentro de la previsto y lamentó el obstruccionismo de la familia Franco, frente a una decisión adoptada por una inmensa mayoría del Parlamento español y aprobada por el Gobierno de España.

