El Gobierno elige al trabajador social Luis Alberto Barriga director general del Imserso

Tomará el relevo de Manuel Martínez Domene, que llegó a la Dirección General del Instituto de Mayores y Servicios Sociales hace apenas un año.

Imagen de Luis Alberto Barriga. Consejo Autonómico del Trabajo Social de Castilla y León.
Madrid

Actualizado:

El Gobierno designará al trabajador social Luis Alberto Barriga Martín director general del Imserso, informan a Público fuentes de la Vicepresidencia segunda del Gobierno. Funcionario de carrera en la Diputación Provincial de Valladolid, es graduado y diplomado en Trabajo Social, y cuenta con dos másters.

El Imserso pasa a depender de la Vicepresidencia de Iglesias; hasta ahora estaba en manos de Sanidad

Hoy por hoy, Barriga ejerce como técnico de la Dirección General de personas mayores de la Junta de Castilla y León, y es socio fundador y responsable de Estudios de la Asociación Estatal de Directoras y Gerentes de Servicios Sociales y del Observatorio Estatal de la Dependencia.

Como investigador, es autor de distintas publicaciones sobre análisis y evaluación de políticas públicas de Servicios Sociales; estrategias de afrontamiento de la exclusión social o calidad en los servicios y ética de la intervención social. Según su perfil en la red social Linkedin, lleva desde 1990 trabajando en materias relacionadas con servicios sociales.

Tomará así el relevo de Manuel Martínez Domene, que llegó a la Dirección General del Instituto de Mayores y Servicios Sociales (Imserso) en enero de 2019, hace apenas un año. Es la entidad responsable de la gestión de las pensiones no contributivas, así como de los viajes de Turismo Social de los que se benefician casi un millón de pensionistas.

Entre otros cambios, el organigrama del nuevo Gobierno establece que el Imserso pasará de depender del Ministerio de Sanidad a integrarse en la Vicepresidencia de Iglesias. A partir de ahora dependerá de la Secretaría de Estado de Derechos Sociales, en manos de Nacho Álvarez. 

