El Gobierno espera que un 16% de beneficiarios del ingreso mínimo sean hogares monoparentales, un 90% mujeres

Ingreso mínimo vital El Gobierno espera que un 16% de beneficiarios del ingreso mínimo sean hogares monoparentales, un 90% mujeres

Según los cálculos del Ejecutivo, de los 2,3 millones de personas a los que espera llegar, un 30% son menores. El vicepresidente Iglesias y el ministro Escrivá presentarán la prestación este viernes, tras su aprobación en Consejo de Ministros.

El vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, con junto al ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, y a la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. MONCLOA / Borja Puig de la Bellacasa
madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro López de miguel / manuel sánchez

El Gobierno de coalición aprobará y presentará en las próximas horas el ingreso mínimo vital, una de las medidas estrella del pacto programático entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, y la gran apuesta del Ejecutivo para reducir la desigualdad. 

Fuentes del Ejecutivo aseguran a Público que, según los cálculos de la Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales y el Ministerio de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, el 16% de beneficiarios de esta prestación serán hogares monoparentales, un 90% mujeres. Anteriormente, el Gobierno desveló que aproximadamente 100.000 de los hogares beneficiarios serían monoparentales.

De los 2,3 millones de personas a las que prevé llegar, un 30% son menores

Según estas cifras, de los 2,3 millones de personas a las que prevé llegar, un 30% son menores, que obviamente no podrán percibir directamente esta prestación mensual para los hogares, pensada para que todos ellos cuenten con un suelo de ingresos, como explicó este jueves el secretario de Estado de Derechos Sociales, Nacho Álvarez, en entrevista con este diario.

El volumen de la ayuda variará en función del número de hijos a cargo, de si son hogares monoparenteles o no, y del nivel de renta que perciban por unidad familiar, en una horquilla que va de los 460 euros a los 1.100 euros.

Se abonará mensualmente y pretende llegar a entre 850.000 y un millón de hogares progresivamente. El objetivo es que entre en vigor este mes de junio, y que sean las comunidades autónomas las que, con sus respectivos sistemas de rentas mínimas, complementen esta prestación.

En esta línea, irá acompañada de todo un desarrollo legislativo de incentivos al empleo, y acceder a un trabajo no necesariamente supondrá dejar de percibir el 100% de la prestación.

Además, el Ejecutivo trabaja en una sistema de solicitud "multincanal", para que la prestación no sólo se pueda reclamar a través de la Seguridad Social, sino también a través de los ayuntamientos -con los que la administración central haya firmado convenios-, así como "con ayuda de las entidades del tercer sector".

La emergencia del coronavirus ha llevado al Gobierno a acelerar la aprobación del ingreso mínimo vital, y este viernes el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, y el ministro de Seguridad Social, José Luís Escrivá, darán a conocer todos los detalles en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. 

