El Gobierno fija por primera vez el horario de las tardes para los funcionarios

El turno de tarde de los funcionarios del Estado se llevará a cabo de 15:00 a 20:30 horas en su parte fija, pudiendo usar los márgenes de 13.00 a 15.00 horas y de 20:30 a 22.00 horas para cumplir con la totalidad de la jornada. Así lo ha dictaminado una resolución de la Secretaría de Estado de Función Pública que regula la jornada laboral de los funcionarios y que, por primera vez, regula la jornada de tarde.
La instrucción, que según ha informado Cinco Días entra en vigor este mismo lunes, mantiene la jornada semanal en 37,5 horas e introduce una bolsa de horas de libre disposición para mejorar la conciliación.
Así, los empleados públicos del Estado podrán realizar su jornada de trabajo en una parte fija y en otra flexible. Los de la mañana, tendrán la parte fija de 9.00 a 14:30 horas y la flexible, hasta completar las 37,5 horas semanales, se podrán realizar entre las 7.00 a 9.00 horas y de 14:30 a 18.00 horas. Los de tarde, de 15:00 a 20:30 horas en su parte fija, pudiendo usar los márgenes de 13.00 a 15.00 horas y de 20:30 a 22.00 horas para cumplir con la totalidad de la jornada.
Permisos y vacaciones
El Gobierno ha mantenido los 22 días hábiles de vacaciones, pudiendo llegar hasta 26 para aquellos empleados públicos con 30 o más años de servicio. El Ministerio también ha asegurado que los empleados públicos tendrán derecho a los mismos 'moscosos' que antes: seis días, que seguirán incrementándose en uno más a partir del sexto trienio y a partir del octavo.
