La secretaria general del PSN-PSOE, María Chivite, ha sido elegida este viernes por el Parlamento de Navarra presidenta del Gobierno Foral con los votos de su partido, de Geroa Bai, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra, la abstención de parte del grupo de EH Bildu y el rechazo de Navarra Suma.
En unas primeras declaraciones tras su elección, la presidenta ha asegurado que su Gobierno tendrá "la igualdad como elemento transversal". Además, insistió en que el "diálogo" será la principal herramienta del mismo para "construir una Navarra mejor" y "convivir".
En la votación de este viernes, en la que Chivite precisaba de mayoría simple, situada en 26 de los 50 escaños de la Cámara, la candidata ha obtenido 23 votos a favor (11 del PSN, 9 de Geroa Bai, 2 de Podemos y 1 de I-E) y 22 en contra: 20 de ellos de Navarra Suma (coalición formada por UPN, Ciudadanos y PP) y 2 de parlamentarios de EH Bildu.
Los otros cinco representantes de Bildu se han abstenido para facilitar la investidura de la candidata socialista.
De esta forma, Chivite se pone al frente de un Gobierno de coalición que estará formado por 13 consejerías, de las que 8 recaerán en el PSN, cuatro en Geroa Bai y una en Podemos, mientras que I-E ha declinado formar parte del Ejecutivo
