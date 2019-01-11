El director general de Memoria Histórica, Fernando Martínez López, ha trasladado este viernes "el compromiso firme" del Gobierno del socialista Pedro Sánchez para garantizar la continuidad de las exhumaciones en fosas de cementerios de Andalucía y España para identificar restos de asesinados por el franquismo, en cumplimiento de la Ley de Memoria Histórica de 2007 aprobada por el Ejecutivo de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, todo ello pese a la Ley de Concordia que se recoge en el acuerdo entre PP y Vox para que los populares gobiernen la comunidad y que suprimiría la actual Ley de Memoria Histórica andaluza.
Así lo ha avanzado el director general en declaraciones a los periodistas en Córdoba, donde ha visitado las obras de exhumación de la Fosa 36 en el Cementerio de la Salud, que han comenzado este jueves. También, ha apuntado a la intención de firmar convenios con las diferentes administraciones, invitando en este caso al nuevo Gobierno andaluz a sumarse.
(Habrá ampliación)
