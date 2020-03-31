madrid
El Gobierno ha vuelto a autorizar la portabilidad de numeración de telefonía fija y móvil entre compañías de telecomunicaciones, siempre que no exista necesidad de desplazamientos, y, en caso contrario, los operadores no podrán incrementar sus tarifas a los usuarios.
En el nuevo paquete de medidas económicas y sociales aprobado este martes, 31 de marzo, por el Consejo de Ministros, el Gobierno ha incluido una matización a la suspensión de portabilidad que dictaminó en el pasado 17 de marzo cuando se decretó el estado de alarma en España, cuando prohibió estos cambios de operador, salvo para las peticiones que ya estuvieran en curso, y las de fuerza mayor.
En el Consejo de Ministros se ha acordado que las suspensiones de portabilidad solo afecten a aquellas operaciones en las que exista necesidad de que los usuarios de desplacen físicamente a una tienda, o bien tenga que acudir el instalador al domicilio, salvo en casos de fuerza mayor.
Además, se ha acordado que las compañías no puedan modificar las tarifas a los usuarios que no puedan hacer la portabilidad por alguno de estos motivos durante el tiempo que duren las medidas contra el covid-19.
