Estás leyendo: El Gobierno levanta la prohibición de cambiar de operador telefónico pero con condiciones

Público
Público

Gobierno El Gobierno levanta la prohibición de cambiar de operador telefónico pero con condiciones

No se podrán realizar si el usuario o el instalador tienen que desplazarse físicamente.

El envío de mensajes e imágenes eróticas a través del teléfono móvil o internet, el sexting, es una práctica común para las nuevas generaciones. | EFE
Imagen de un individuo utilizando su teléfono. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El Gobierno ha vuelto a autorizar la portabilidad de numeración de telefonía fija y móvil entre compañías de telecomunicaciones, siempre que no exista necesidad de desplazamientos, y, en caso contrario, los operadores no podrán incrementar sus tarifas a los usuarios.

En el nuevo paquete de medidas económicas y sociales aprobado este martes, 31 de marzo, por el Consejo de Ministros, el Gobierno ha incluido una matización a la suspensión de portabilidad que dictaminó en el pasado 17 de marzo cuando se decretó el estado de alarma en España, cuando prohibió estos cambios de operador, salvo para las peticiones que ya estuvieran en curso, y las de fuerza mayor.

En el Consejo de Ministros se ha acordado que las suspensiones de portabilidad solo afecten a aquellas operaciones en las que exista necesidad de que los usuarios de desplacen físicamente a una tienda, o bien tenga que acudir el instalador al domicilio, salvo en casos de fuerza mayor.

Además, se ha acordado que las compañías no puedan modificar las tarifas a los usuarios que no puedan hacer la portabilidad por alguno de estos motivos durante el tiempo que duren las medidas contra el covid-19.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú