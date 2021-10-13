MADRIDActualizado:
El ministro de la Presidencia, Félix Bolaños, ha recogido el guante tras el ofrecimiento que ha hecho este miércoles el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, de renovar "ya" los órganos constitucionales cuyo mandato ha finalizado, más allá del Consejo General del Poder Judicial.
Y es que, sobre este último organismo, el principal partido de la oposición mantiene su bloqueo al asegurar que "no se moverá" de su propuesta de reforma del sistema para que los jueces elijan a los jueces.
En respuesta a las palabras de Casado en la sesión de control al Gobierno, Bolaños ha garantizado este miércoles en el patio del Congreso que llamará al PP "para reunirse y que cuanto antes renovemos estos órganos y recuperemos el prestigio de las instituciones", como el Tribunal de Cuentas, el Defensor del Pueblo y el Tribunal Constitucional.
En esta línea, el también ministro de Relaciones con las Cortes ha celebrado que Casado "rectifique" su posición de bloqueo y que "quiera cumplir" la Constitución, "al menos en una parte", tal como ha puntualizado. "Estamos dispuestos renovar todos los órganos constitucionales. El bloqueo es una anomalía y lo que quiere el Gobierno es que estas instituciones funcionen con normalidad".
Ante las reiteradas preguntas de las periodistas sobre el veto al CGPJ por parte de los conservadores, Bolaños ha insistido en que el Gobierno no contempla otro escenario que actualizar las cúpulas de "todos" los organismos, sin ninguna excepción, algo que el PP rechaza.
Minutos después, fuentes cercanas a Bolaños han confirmado a este medio que en la llamada al secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, el ministro ha ofrecido la posibilidad de "verse este mismo miércoles" con el fin de poner en marcha dicha renovación.
