El Gobierno ordena el semiconfinamiento: permitirá desplazamientos a trabajos, asistencia sanitaria y para alimentación

El Gobierno ha acordado un semiconfinamiento domiciliario pero permitirá los desplazamientos a los lugares de trabajo que permanezcan abiertos, a centros sanitarios y a establecimientos de alimentación.
Esta restricción de circulación entrará en vigor el lunes a las 8.00 horas y, en principio se acordará por quince días, aunque puede ser revisable en cualquier momento dependiendo de cómo evolucione la crisis.
Además, el Ministerio del Interior asumirá las competencias de las policías locales y autonómicas; y todos los trabajadores sanitarios pasarán a estar las órdenes del Ministerio de Sanidad.
Las restricciones de movilidad entrarán en vigor el lunes a las 8.00 horas
Todos los desplazamientos tendrán que seguir las instrucciones de las autoridades que podrán requerir a los ciudadanos que explique el motivo de su movilidad fuera del domicilio habitual.
El borrador en el que ha trabajado el Gobierno también contempla restricciones en bodas y funerales. Además, se reducirá entre un 40% y un 60% los transportes públicos por carretera, ferroviarios y aéreos.
Además, el Gobierno ordena el cierre de todos los centros educativos del país, así como un gran número de locales y establecimientos como bares, restaurantes, teatros, museos, discotecas, etcétera. También se suspenden todas las fiestas populares.
No obstante, el Consejo de Ministros todavía no ha terminado de perfilar las medidas, y al mediodía de este sábado hizo un receso para continuar por la tarde, que es cuando comparecerá el presidente del Gobierno.
(Habrá ampliación)
