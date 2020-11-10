Estás leyendo: El Gobierno pide a la UE que le permita bajar el IVA de las mascarillas y estudia cómo reducir su precio por otras vías

El Gobierno pide a la UE que le permita bajar el IVA de las mascarillas y estudia cómo reducir su precio por otras vías

La portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, insiste en que el reglamento europeo no permite a los países reducir el IVA de las mascarillas y le pide a la Comisión Europea que aproveche la directiva por la que se va a reducir el IVA de las PCR para reducir también el de las mascarillas.

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, en una rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.

El Gobierno ha movido ficha para reducir el precio de venta de las mascarillas de un solo uso. La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, ha anunciado que se han realizado dos acciones: por un lado, se ha enviado una pregunta formal a la Comisión Europea sobre la prohibición por parte del reglamento europeo de bajar el precio del IVA de las mascarillas y, por otra, se ha pedido una reforma de este reglamento (aprovechando la tramitación de una directiva) para que los países puedan reducir el IVA de estos productos sanitarios.

Según ha explicado la ministra portavoz la pregunta a la Comisión no tiene el objetivo de resolver dudas sobre lo que dice el reglamento, algo que en el Gobierno aseguran conocer; sino que el verdadero objetivo es "aclarar a la oposición" que ha pedido la reducción de este IVA (el PP) que, con la legislación europea actual, no se puede bajar el IVA de las mascarillas.

"El reglamento europeo impide que se baje el precio del IVA de las mascarillas de venta al público. Por las peticiones de la oposición, hemos vuelto a reiterar esta cuestión a la Comisión Europea; no porque el Gobierno de España tenga dudas, sino para que  se aclaren las dudas de los que ponen en cuestión esto".

