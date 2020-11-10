El Gobierno pide a la UE que le permita bajar el IVA de las mascarillas y estudia cómo reducir su precio por otras vías

madrid
El Gobierno ha movido ficha para reducir el precio de venta de las mascarillas de un solo uso. La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, ha anunciado que se han realizado dos acciones: por un lado, se ha enviado una pregunta formal a la Comisión Europea sobre la prohibición por parte del reglamento europeo de bajar el precio del IVA de las mascarillas y, por otra, se ha pedido una reforma de este reglamento (aprovechando la tramitación de una directiva) para que los países puedan reducir el IVA de estos productos sanitarios.
Según ha explicado la ministra portavoz la pregunta a la Comisión no tiene el objetivo de resolver dudas sobre lo que dice el reglamento, algo que en el Gobierno aseguran conocer; sino que el verdadero objetivo es "aclarar a la oposición" que ha pedido la reducción de este IVA (el PP) que, con la legislación europea actual, no se puede bajar el IVA de las mascarillas.
"El reglamento europeo impide que se baje el precio del IVA de las mascarillas de venta al público. Por las peticiones de la oposición, hemos vuelto a reiterar esta cuestión a la Comisión Europea; no porque el Gobierno de España tenga dudas, sino para que se aclaren las dudas de los que ponen en cuestión esto".
