El Gobierno se plantea cambiar la ley para aprobar la senda de estabilidad

Calvo dice que no tiene sentido que el Senado vete algo aprobado por el Congreso, "y se encontrarán soluciones"

Carmen Calvo en la toma de posesión de la directora del Instituto de la Mujer, la Delegada del Gobierno contra Violencia Machista y el director de Igualdad de trato y diversidad. / EFE

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, anunció este miércoles que el Gobierno no está dispuesto a que le tumben la senda de estabilidad pactada con Bruselas, y aseguró que ·se "encontrarán soluciones" para que eso no ocurra.

Calvo, que se reunió en el Congreso con la portavoz socialista Adriana Lastra, no dejó claro qué medidas va a tomar el Ejecutivo para evitar el anunciado veto del PP, que dará al traste con el nuevo plan de estabilidad pactado con la UE, pero la vicepresidenta apuntó que la ley se puede cambiar.

En este sentido, sin querer ser más específica, señaló que "no tiene sentido que el Senado vete al Congreso" en este asunto, y recordó que es algo inusual en la práctica parlamentaria, dando a entender que el cambio legislativo podría ir en el sentido de que, como ocurre con los Presupuestos, el veto del Senado pueda ser levantado posteriormente por el Congreso.

Pese a esta advertencia, Calvo indico que el Gobierno va a pedir al Partido Popular, "a cada minutos" que no bloquee lo que permite Bruselas, "y que por una vez ponga por delante el interés de los ciudadanos a sus propios intereses electorales"; afirmó.

La vicepresidenta indicó que si Pablo Casado mantiene la posición de veto, va a tener muy difícil explicar a los ciudadanos por qué no quiere que haya más dinero para la pobreza infantil, para dependencia o para sanidad o educación

Calvo indicó que no se puede consentir que después de el éxito de la negociación con Europa para modificar la senda de déficit no rechace esta posibilidad que, en su opinión, causaría asombro en Europa.

La vicepresidenta indicó que ni en este ni en otros aspectos el Gobierno va a tirar la toalla, "y no habrá adelanto de elecciones, y habrá Presupuestos Generales del Estado en 2019", vaticinó.

