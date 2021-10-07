El Gobierno pone el foco en Felipe VI y evita pronunciarse sobre el regreso de Juan Carlos I

MadridActualizado:
El Gobierno evitó este jueves hacer valoración alguna sobre el hipotético regreso a España del rey Juan Carlos I ante el posible cierre de su investigación fiscal, y puso el foco en las funciones del actual monarca al frente de la Jefatura del Estado.
"El Gobierno es muy respetuoso con todas las decisiones individuales y personales", dijo la ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Rodríguez, cuando se le preguntó en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros sobre la situación del rey emérito.
"En relación a la Corona, lo que destacamos siempre es que nuestra relación actual es, en este caso, con el actual jefe de Estado, el rey Felipe VI, y lo que ponemos siempre en valor es su ejemplaridad en el desempeño de sus funciones", agregó Rodríguez.
