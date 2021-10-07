Estás leyendo: El Gobierno pone el foco en Felipe VI y evita pronunciarse sobre el regreso de Juan Carlos I

"En relación a la Corona, lo que destacamos siempre es que nuestra relación actual es, en este caso, con el actual jefe de Estado", explica la portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Rodríguez.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (d), y la ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, llegan a la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. Zipi / EFE

El Gobierno evitó este jueves hacer valoración alguna sobre el hipotético regreso a España del rey Juan Carlos I ante el posible cierre de su investigación fiscal, y puso el foco en las funciones del actual monarca al frente de la Jefatura del Estado.

"El Gobierno es muy respetuoso con todas las decisiones individuales y personales", dijo la ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Rodríguez, cuando se le preguntó en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros sobre la situación del rey emérito.

"En relación a la Corona, lo que destacamos siempre es que nuestra relación actual es, en este caso, con el actual jefe de Estado, el rey Felipe VI, y lo que ponemos siempre en valor es su ejemplaridad en el desempeño de sus funciones", agregó Rodríguez.

