Actualizado:
El Gobierno prevé aprobar en el Consejo de Ministros de la próxima semana el nuevo proyecto de ley de Memoria Histórica. La vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, ha adelantado este martes la decisión del Ejecutivo, que inicialmente preveía dar luz verde a la norma antes del parón de las vacaciones de verano, a lo largo del mes de julio.
Es la normativa que, entre otras cuestiones, pretende servir para que dejen de recibir dinero público fundaciones y otros entes que se dediquen a "enaltecer figuras dictatoriales" o "ideas totalitarias", en referencia a la Fundación Francisco Franco, que Calvo sí ha citado en otras ocasiones. También prevé facilitar las exhumaciones de víctimas de la dictadura, y, en esencia, viene a reforzar a la norma aprobada en 2007 por el Ejecutivo de José Luís Rodríguez Zapatero.
Según la vicepresidenta primera, la ley se centrará en lograr el "reconocimiento de las víctimas", "la respuesta y la dignificación de las mismas". En julio, el Ejecutivo ponía el foco en desarrollar una norma irrevocable desde un punto de vista jurídico, consciente de las iniciativas que los familiares del dictador y otros simpatizantes podrían poner en marcha contra esta ley. También esperaba que su tramitación parlamentaria hubiese culminado antes de finales de año.
El nuevo proyecto de ley, que bebe de las proposiciones de ley presentadas por el PSOE en el Congreso de los Diputados en esta materia, incluirá la retirada de condecoraciones a título póstumo, una cuestión muy criticada al Ejecutivo tras la muerte del torturador franquista Billy el Niño, con todos sus honores intactos. Será el primera avance en esta materia, después de la aprobación de una proposición no de ley de PSOE y Unidas Podemos (PNL, sin efectos vincuantes) en esta materia, instando al Ejecutivo del que ambas forman parte a actuar.
