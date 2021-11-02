Estás leyendo: El Gobierno propone un aumento temporal de las cotizaciones para rellenar la 'hucha de las pensiones'

Público
Público

El Gobierno propone un aumento temporal de las cotizaciones para rellenar la 'hucha de las pensiones'

El Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones ha planteado esta opción a los agentes sociales. El incremento propuesto supondría un aumento de entre cuatro y cinco euros para un trabajador mileurista.

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, interviene durante una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Senado, a 2 de noviembre de 2021, en Madrid, (España). Las medidas para frenar la subida del precio de la luz y las dis
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, interviene durante una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Senado, a 2 de noviembre de 2021, en Madrid.  Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones quiere que se incrementen las cotizaciones temporalmente para recuperar el Fondo de Reserva de la Seguridad Social, popularmente conocido como 'hucha de las pensiones', según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del departamento que dirige José Luis Escrivá.

La propuesta la ha planteado el Ministerio de Seguridad Social en la reunión que ha tenido este martes con los agentes sociales. Según el documento presentado por el Gobierno, el incremento supondría un aumento de entre cuatro y cinco euros para un trabajador mileurista.

La cotización adicional sería de 0,5 puntos porcentuales y duraría hasta 2032

Además, la subida de las cotizaciones sería "finalista" para rellenar la 'hucha de las pensiones', que cuenta con unos 2.000 millones de euros de los 66.000 millones que llegó a tener en 2011

Esta cotización adicional sería de 0,5 puntos porcentuales y duraría de 2023 hasta 2032. Esta década le preocupa especialmente al Gobierno porque el sistema puede verse más tensionado por la jubilación de la generación baby boom, la nacida entre finales de los años cincuenta y finales de los setenta y más numerosa en España.

Si no llega a producirse la desviación del gasto respecto a las previsiones, el Ministerio de Seguridad Social plantea que las aportaciones recaudadas se devuelvan en forma de cotizaciones más bajas o pensiones de mayor cuantía.

La reunión entre el Ministerio y los agentes sociales ha finalizado sin acuerdo y se volverán a reunir el próximo lunes 8 de noviembre. De hecho, tampoco se ha avanzado sobre otros aspectos del nuevo mecanismo de equidad intergeneracional (MEI).

En junio, el Ministerio llegó a un principio de acuerdo sobre la reforma del sistema de pensiones. En ese momento, los integrantes de la mesa de diálogo se comprometieron a negociar el MEI con el objetivo de llegar a un acuerdo e incorporarlo al proyecto de reforma de las pensiones antes del 15 de noviembre.

Este mecanismo, que operará a partir de 2027, tiene por objetivo preservar el equilibrio del sistema a largo plazo y la equidad entre las distintas generaciones de pensionistas.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público