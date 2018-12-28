El Gobierno prorroga los Presupuestos de 2018, con un gasto de 316.882 millones

El Consejo de Ministros ha adoptado este viernes un acuerdo por el que se establecen los criterios de aplicación de la prórroga para 2019 de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018.
De acuerdo con lo estipulado en el artículo 134 de la Constitución, donde se recoge que si no se ha aprobado una nueva Ley de Presupuestos el 1 de enero, se considerarán automáticamente prorrogados los Presupuestos Generales del ejercicio anterior hasta la aprobación de otras cuentas públicas.
De esta forma, el acuerdo precisa que la prórroga no afectará a los créditos para gastos correspondientes a actuaciones que terminen en el ejercicio cuyos presupuestos se prorrogan y para obligaciones que se extingan en el mismo.
Asimismo, prevé que la estructura orgánica del Presupuesto prorrogado se adapte, sin alteración de la cuantía total, a la organización administrativa en vigor en el ejercicio en que el Presupuesto deba ejecutarse.
De esta forma, el presupuesto del Estado que se prorroga para 2019 asciende a 277.933 millones de euros, mientras que el presupuesto de los organismos autónomos dependientes de la Administración Central suma 38.949 millones de euros, en total 316.882 millones de euros.
Así, los Presupuestos de 2018 se prorrogan a partir del 1 de enero del próximo año, a la espera de que el Gobierno presente a mediados de enero las nuevas cuentas públicas, para las que aún no tiene los apoyos necesarios. Como adelanto a estos nuevos Presupuestos, el Ejecutivo ha aprobado distintos decretos leyes para subir las pensiones, el sueldo de los funcionarios, el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional o la cotización máxima y la de los autónomos, entre otras medidas.
