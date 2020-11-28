El Gobierno prorroga las restricciones de viajes países de fuera de la Unión Europea hasta fin de año

Actualizado:
El Gobierno ha prorrogado la orden de 17 de julio que restringe temporalmente los viajes no imprescindibles desde terceros países a la UE y países asociados Schengen por la crisis sanitaria de la covid-19 hasta el 31 de diciembre y mantiene los mismos países que estaban ya exentos de esa restricción.
El Boletín Oficial del Estado publica este sábado la orden, que responde a una recomendación comunitaria de restringir los viajes no esenciales a la UE. El Gobierno ha prorrogado esta vez las restricciones hasta el 31 de diciembre sin modificaciones, al no haberlas efectuado tampoco la Unión Europea.
A pesar de su prórroga hasta el 31 de diciembre, la orden podrá ser modificada para responder a un cambio de circunstancias o a nuevas recomendaciones en el ámbito la Unión Europea.
La UE emitió una Recomendación con un listado de terceros países cuyos residentes quedaban exentos de las restricciones de viaje a la Unión Europea, así como un conjunto de categorías específicas de personas también exentas, independientemente de su lugar de procedencia.
Esa Recomendación ha sido modificada en sucesivas ocasiones para ir adaptando el listado de terceros países a las circunstancias epidemiológicas. En España se aplican desde julio esas restricciones a través de una orden ministerial que se ha ido modificando y prorrogando -la vez anterior el 29 de octubre, cuando se extendieron sus efectos hasta el 30 de noviembre-.
Al igual que en la prórroga anterior, en la orden publicada hoy por el BOE sigue pendiente de verificar la reciprocidad para residentes en China, incluidos los de las regiones administrativas especiales de Hong Kong y Macao.
Por tanto, los terceros países cuyos residentes no se ven afectados por la restricción temporal de viajes no imprescindibles a la UE a través de las fronteras exteriores siguen siendo Australia, Japón, Nueva Zelanda, Ruanda, Singapur, Corea del Sur, Tailandia y Uruguay.
