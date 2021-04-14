Estás leyendo: El Gobierno prorrogará tres meses más todas las medidas en materia de desahucios y alquiler de vivienda

Plan de reconstrucción El Gobierno prorrogará tres meses más todas las medidas en materia de desahucios y alquiler de vivienda

Las normas decaerían el próximo 9 de mayo con el levantamiento del estado de alarma.

MADRID

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado en el Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados que se prorrogarán tres meses más todas las medidas de los últimas reales decretos leyes en materia de desahucios y contratación de alquiler de la vivienda.

