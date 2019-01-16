El Gobierno reconoce que todavía no ha retirado las medallas policiales al torturador franquista Antonio González Pacheco, conocido como 'Billy el Niño'. En respuesta a la diputada de EH Bildu Marian Beitialarrangoitia sobre esta cuestión, el Ejecutivo asegura "actualmente no se han retirado este tipo de condecoraciones a ninguna persona", ya que "no está regulada la posibilidad de retirada" en la normativa actual.

'Billy el Niño', que fue inspector de la Brigada Político Social en la dictadura franquista con numerosas torturas a sus espaldas, cuenta con cuatro medallas con las que fue distinguido y que incrementan en un 50 por ciento su pensión.

El pasado mes de octubre, el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, dijo en un acto público que ya tenía "absolutamente desarrollado" el texto normativo que permitirá la retirada de condecoraciones policiales en determinados casos, como podría ser el de la medalla pensionada de 'Billy el Niño'.

Se buscarán fórmulas legales

Sin embargo, ahora el Ejecutivo explica que "se está procediendo a estudiar y analizar el actual marco normativo regulador de las condecoraciones y recompensas de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado con el firme propósito de poder alcanzar un consenso en la materia, donde el concepto de ejemplaridad pueda estar expresamente definido y se eviten casos como el que nos ocupa".

"El Gobierno está de acuerdo en buscar fórmulas legales para poder revertir, si fuere preciso, la entrega de condecoraciones y recompensas·, añade la respuesta, de apenas tres párrafos.