El Gobierno retrasa hasta casi medianoche la publicación del decreto y añade una moratoria especial para este lunes

Así lo ha anunciado la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, en una entrevista. El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, reprocha al Ejecutivo su retraso en publicar este real decreto ley en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).

madrid

Actualizado:

ALEJANDRO L. DE MIGUEL / manuel Sánchez

Minutos antes de las doce de la noche del 30 de marzo, el Gobierno aún no había publicado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) su último real decreto ley para actuar contra la emergencia del coronavirus, que no se ha visto publicado hasta las 23.30 horas.

El endurecimiento del confinamiento, con la distinción de actividades no esenciales y un permiso remunerado para los trabajadores de las no esenciales,  comprende el periodo entre el 30 de marzo y el 9 de abril, ambos inclusive. La norma sólo ha entrado en vigor una vez publicada en el BOE.

Además, el Gobierno ha enmendado su texto, introduciendo un apartado para permitir a quienes les resulte "imposible" interrumpir de inmediato su actividad que puedan prestar servicios este lunes 30, "con el único propósito de llevar a cabo las tareas" que sean necesarias para hacer efectivo el permiso retribuido recuperable, "sin perjudicar de manera irremediable o desproporcionada la reanudación de la actividad empresarial".

Minutos antes de la publicación del real decreto, la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, advertía en una entrevista en La Sexta de que el Gobierno había decidido establecer una moratoria para que algunas actividades se paralizasen "paulatinamente", y no inmediatamente este lunes. Finalmente este texto no hace referencia a actividades concretas, sólo incorpora la redacción ya mencionada. 

