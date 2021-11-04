Estás leyendo: El Gobierno supera los vetos a los Presupuestos y encara la nueva fase de negociación entre advertencias de sus socios

Público
Público

El Gobierno supera los vetos a los Presupuestos y encara la nueva fase de negociación entre advertencias de sus socios

PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNV, EH Bildu, Más País, Compromís, Nueva Canarias, Teruel Existe y PRC han rechazado desde su escaño las siete enmiendas a la totalidad que buscaban tumbar el proyecto presupuestario del Ejecutivo.

04/11/2021.- La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, aplaude una intervención en la segunda jornada de debates de las siete enmiendas a la totalidad del proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022, este jueves, en el Congreso de l
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, aplaude una intervención en la segunda jornada del debate de Presupuestos. Mariscal / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

El proyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2022 ha dado un paso importante en su tramitación parlamentaria, después de que el Congreso haya rechazado los siete vetos presentados a las cuentas públicas del Gobierno por parte de PP, Vox, Junts, Cs, CUP, Coalición Canaria y Foro Asturias.

Coincidiendo con esta importante cita, la Cámara Baja ha recuperado para esta votación la presencialidad del 100% de los diputados tras un año y medio (salvo excepciones justificadas). De esta forma, 188 diputados de PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNV, EH Bildu, Más País, Compromís, Nueva Canarias, Teruel Existe y PRC han rechazado desde su escaño los vetos que buscaban tumbar el proyecto presupuestario del Gobierno.

[Habrá ampliación]

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público