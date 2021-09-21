MADRID
La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, ha señalado este martes que al Ejecutivo le preocupa que el bloqueo del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) repercuta en la "reputación" de España en el ámbito europeo e internacional y ha considerado "un escándalo" que el PP no ponga fin a esta situación.
En la rueda de prensa del Consejo de Ministros, Rodríguez ha sido preguntada por las reuniones que mantuvieron ayer en Bruselas las cuatro asociaciones españolas de jueces con el comisario europeo de Justicia, Didier Reynders, quien subrayó la necesidad de renovar el CGPJ y también de reformar el sistema de elección de sus miembros.
La portavoz del Ejecutivo ha hecho hincapié en la primera de las recomendaciones, sin hablar de una posible reforma: el comisario "mostró su preocupación por la situación de la renovación del CGPJ y pidió que se cumpla le ley y la Constitución, el mismo planteamiento que lleva haciendo todos estos meses el Gobierno al PP".
Rodríguez ha advertido además al PP que sus "excusas" no solo impiden la renovación del órgano de gobierno de los jueces, sino también la de otros órganos constitucionales -como el Defensor del Pueblo, el Tribunal Constitucional o el de Cuentas-, y ha tachado esta actitud de "muy grave".
Mientras el Gobierno pone el foco en la necesidad de renovar ya el CGPJ, el PP insiste en la reforma del sistema de elección de los vocales y esta tarde defenderá en el pleno una modificación legislativa para que los jueces puedan elegir de firma directa a doce de los veinte miembros de ese órgano, los de extracción judicial.
El portavoz parlamentario socialista , Héctor Gómez, ha avanzado ya que votarán en contra al considerar que el PP "no puede cambiar las reglas del juego" en estos momentos. Gómez ha garantizado que están abiertos al diálogo, pero ha hecho hincapié en la necesidad de cumplir la legislación vigente y renovar ya un órgano que se acerca a los tres años en funciones.
