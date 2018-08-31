Público
Catalunya El Gobierno y la Generalitat se reunieron en secreto el miércoles en Madrid

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, y la consellera de Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, se vieron para suavizar relaciones entre los dos Ejecutivos en este inicio del curso político. 

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Chema Moya

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, y la consellera de Presidencia, Elsa Artadi, se reunieron este pasado miércoles en Madrid para suavizar las relaciones entre ambos Gobiernos. 

Según informa el diario Nació Digital, la reunión duró dos horas, se celebró en Madrid y sirvió para abordar temas que competen a los departamentos que lideran Calvo y Artadi, así como para encarar el curso político.

El Govern de Catalunya hace una valoración positiva del encuentro, que se ha realizado previamente al que el presidente catalán, Quim Torra, prevé tener en otoño con el líder del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, en la Generalitat.

