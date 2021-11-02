El Gobierno asegura que hay suministro de gas para '20 filomenas' pese al cierre el cierre del Gasoducto Magreb-Europa

madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, ha asegurado que España tiene reservas de gas para 40 o 43 días, lo que daría para cubrir 20 episodios como el de la nevada de Filomena del pasado invierno.
Además, Ribera ha asegurado que no se dan las condiciones que puedan llevar a pensar que puede haber un apagón eléctrico. "Con toda la tranquilidad y rotundidad, éste no es un escenario probable para España", ha señalado en declaraciones a TVE recogidas por Europa Press.
Según la ministra, España lleva trabajando desde el verano en garantizar el suministro de gas ya que era conocido que las relaciones entre Marruecos y Argelia estaban rotas y que no se iba a renovar el contrato para el gasoducto Magreb-Europa, a través del cual Argelia transportaba gas natural a España por Marruecos.
En este contexto, se decidió acumular reservar e incrementar los slots, la llegada de barcos durante todo el invierno para la descarga en plantas regasificadoras.
"El episodio más tenso que hemos vivido en los últimos años ha sido Filomena y consumimos el equivalente a dos días. Tenemos una reserva muy, muy, muy importante", ha defendido Ribera
La ministra también ha explicado que el gasoducto de Medgaz se está preparando para bombear más gas. La cantidad prevista permitiría cubrir el consumo para España para este año.
