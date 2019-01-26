El presidente del gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, aseguró este sábado en rueda de prensa que da a Nicolás Maduro el plazo de ocho días para convocar elecciones en Venezuela. Si no se lleva a cabo esta petición, España reconocerá a Juan Guaidó como presidente del país.
"Si en ocho días no hay elecciones, España reconocerá a Guaidó como presidente de Venezuela", declaró el presidente durante la comparecencia.
Sánchez reconoce la legitimidad de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela y por tanto se hace desde el Gobierno un llamamiento a unas elecciones "inmediatas, limpias, transparentes y democráticas en Venezuela".
Por tanto, lo que Sánchez considera necesario para el país latinoamericano es que Guaidó, desde la Presidencia de Venezuela, garantice unas elecciones limpias y transparentes.
"No buscamos poner o quitar gobiernos en Venezuela, queremos democracia y elecciones libres", declaró Sánchez.
El Gobierno español propuso ayer a la Unión Europea que fijara un plazo concreto para que Nicolás Maduro convoque elecciones libres en Venezuela y, en caso de no cumplirse esta condición, reconociera a Guaidó como presidente interino del país
El pasado jueves, Sánchez tuvo una conversación telefónica con el autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela y acordaron que la salida "idónea y natural" a la crisis en ese país sería una convocatoria de elecciones.
Acabo de recibir una llamada del Presidente de España Pedro Sánchez @sanchezcastejon y pude expresarle la lucha que emprendimos junto a toda Venezuela, para lograr un Gob. de transición y tener elecciones libres.— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 24 de enero de 2019
Ante eso el Presidente me confirmó su total respaldo.#24Ene
El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, declaró el pasado viernes que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, parece "repetir el guion" de José María Aznar "apoyando el golpe de Estado" de 2002 con su respaldo a Juan Guaidó.
