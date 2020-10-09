Estás leyendo: Marlaska asegura que 7.000 policías se desplegarán "de inmediato" en carreteras y estaciones de Madrid

El dispositivo que controlará las restricciones de movilidad del estado de alarma decretado en la Comunidad de Madrid se ha diseñado sin que "exista una disminución del resto de servicios que prestan" las Fuerzas de Seguridad, según ha explicado el ministro del Interior.

Un agente de la Policía Nacional realiza un control policial debido a las restricciones de movilidad en Madrid. /Europa Press /Jesús Hellín
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha asegurado este viernes que más de 7.000 agentes de la Policía Nacional y la Guardia Civil se desplegarán "de inmediato" en carreteras y principales infraestructuras de transportes públicos para controlar las restricciones de movilidad del real decreto del estado de alarma en la Comunidad de Madrid.

En su comparecencia tras el Consejo de Ministros junto con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, el titular del Interior ha asegurado que el plan diseñado estará coordinado desde la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad y también supervisará el despliegue de policías municipales en Madrid capital y los nueve municipios afectados por el estado de alarma.

Este dispositivo, según ha comunicado Illa, se ha diseñado sin que "exista merma del resto de servicios que prestan" las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado.

