Un fondo buitre reclama a Ayuso 198 millones después de que la Justicia anule la venta ilegal de 3.000 viviendas

Goldman Sachs-Azora ha demandado al Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid por incumplimiento de contrato y por daños y perjuicios tras la nulidad de la venta que realizó el Ejecutivo regional cuando estaba dirigido por Ignacio González.

La presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/ Mariscal

El fondo buitre Goldman Sachs-Azora reclama al Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid más de 198.334.557 euros por incumplimiento de contrato y por daños y perjuicios tras la nulidad de la venta de las 2.935 viviendas de protección oficial (VPO) del antiguo Instituto de la Vivienda de Madrid (IVIMA), que es la actual Agencia de Vivienda Social (AVS), según ha revelado InfoLibre

La venta la realizó el Ejecutivo regional cuando estaba dirigido por Ignacio González en 2013. Ahora, la sociedad con la que el fondo adquirió las viviendas, Encasa Cibeles, exige esta cantidad de dinero después de que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid anulara definitivamente la compra de estos inmuebles sociales en los que, además, hay inquilinos residiendo. 

Goldman Sachs-Azora quiere devolver, aun así, 1.721 de las casi 3.000 VPO. El resto de hogares, más de 1.200, los habría vendido a terceros compradores, tal y como recoge el medio citado. 

Si la Justicia da la razón al fondo buitre, la Comunidad de Madrid se haría cargo de algo más de la mitad de las viviendas que vendió por 201 millones de euros. Y, atendiendo a esta cantidad, perdería más de las dos terceras partes del valor que ingresó por la enajenación. 

De hecho, desde la Consejería de Vivienda de la región consideran que la cantidad que demanda el fondo es "injusta", ya que pagaron 201 millones por la compra de casi 3.000 viviendas "y ahora pretende que le paguen 198 por menos de 1.800. El resto las vendió".

