En el orden del día figura la presentación de un informe de las cuentas, previamente auditadas, y la aprobación de las mismas, así como una actualización de los estatutos.

Vox celebra este sábado 23 de febrero su Asamblea General Ordinaria para abordar, entre otras cuestiones, la modificación de los estatutos de la formación, la aprobación de las cuentas del pasado año y la votación de su código de conducta.

La fecha elegida por la formación presidida por Santiago Abascal coincide con el aniversario del golpe de estado llevado a cabo por Antonio Tejero en 1981.

Según la formación, en cumplimiento con sus estatutos, celebra anualmente por estas fechas la reunión de una Asamblea Ordinaria, en la que están llamados a participar todos los afiliados.

En el orden del día figura la presentación de un informe de las cuentas, previamente auditadas, y la aprobación de las mismas, así como una actualización de los estatutos.

En cualquier caso, la formación ha aclarado que no se trata de un Congreso ni se tratarán temas programáticos ni ideológicos como se ha llegado a afirmar en algún medio. Para dar término de la Asamblea, Abascal realizará una valoración política.

Asimismo, ha indicado que en el cónclave aceptará el sistema de voto telemático dado que no tiene capacidad de organizar el cónclave en un recinto que pueda acoger a sus 32.000 afiliados.

