González dice que no pactaría un proyecto de país con quien quiere romper España

El ex presidente del Gobierno, Felipe González, dejó muy claro que él jamás pactaría un proyecto de país con partidos que quieren destruir España, en clara referencia a los acuerdos del Gobierno y del PSOE con Bildu o ERC para sacar adelante los Presupuestos.

González, durante la presentación del libro del periodista Antonio Caños “Rubalcaba, un político de verdad”, junto con Elena Valenciano y Eduardo Madina, insistió en que no se puede estar dispuesto a pactar con formaciones que "pretenden llevar este espacio común compartido que es España a su desaparición", aunque reivindicó la legitimidad del objetivo que persiguen estas formaciones políticas.

En este sentido, González explicó que la Constitución no excluye a nadie, aunque sus ideas sean inconstitucionales, por lo que defendió su "indiscutible legitimidad", pero no para llegar desde el PSOE a acuerdos con estas formaciones.

El acto fue un homenaje a la figura del ex vicepresidente del Gobierno y ex secretario general del PSOE, de quien Felipe González destacó su inteligencia política y su capacidad de comunicación -”no he conocido un portavoz más brillante que Rubalcaba”, dijo-; Valenciano puso en valor su humanidad y Madina su discurso político.

Anteriormente, en una entrevista en Onda cero, González ya había expresado su disconformidad con la línea de acuerdos del Gobierno con los independentistas y, en este sentido, indicó que esa es la estrategia de Unidas Podemos y, en concreto, de Pablo Iglesias, “que quiere convertir a España en un estado plurinacional con derecho de autodeterminación”, afirmó.

González contesta a Lastra: "En el socialismo democrático es imprescindible que haya libertad para opinar"

Para González, “querer romper España no es progresista” y mostró sus discrepancias con la actual dirección del partido del Gobierno -"tengo un sentimiento de orfandad", llegó a decir-, aunque descartó poner en marcha ninguna plataforma o movimiento con otros dirigentes históricos del PSOE que piensan como él en estas cuestiones.

Eso sí, en clara referencia a la portavoz socialista Adriana Lastra y su referencia a que ahora otra generación está al frente del partido y del Gobierno, aseguró que “nadie le va a callar” y añadió: “Como yo entiendo el socialismo democrático es imprescindible que haya voluntad para opinar”, afirmó.

