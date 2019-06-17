El independiente de Democracia Ourensana (DO) Gonzalo Pérez Jácome fue investido el pasado sábado alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Ourense gracias a los votos del PP. Este lunes, en su primer día de trabajo al frente del Consistorio gallego, Jácome ha sido multado por la Policía Local por estacionar su coche junto al ayuntamiento sin autorización.
Según ha señalado el equipo del primer edil a La Voz de Galicia, Jácome sí contaba con una autorización para estacionar su vehículo junto a la Casa do Concello, por lo que estudiarán los detalles de la multa.
Jácome fue proclamado primer edil de Orense después de que el pasado viernes el PP y DO suscribiesen un acuerdo de investidura a cambio de sus apoyos para que Manuel Baltar siga al frente de la Diputación, en manos de su familia, primero con su padre José Luis Baltar, desde hace 32 años. DO es tercera fuerza, primera el PSdeG y segunda el PP.
