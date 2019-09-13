Público
Gota fría Sánchez suspende la reunión con los barones para seguir las inundaciones

El Comité Federal iba a servir para fijar la posición política antes de la consulta con el jefe del Estado de la próxima semana. El ministro Grande-Marlaska presentará en el Consejo de Ministros un informe sobre los daños causados por "la gota fría".

Fotografía facilitada por la Diputación de Albacete de las inundaciones en la localidad albaceteña de Caudete tras el paso de la Gota Fría por la región. EFE/Diputación de Albacete

A última hora de la noche del jueves, el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, decidió suspender el Comité Territorial que estaba previsto celebrarse este sábado en Logroño, para seguir de cerca las graves inundaciones que se están produciendo en el Levante español.

El encuentro oficial iba precedido de una cena entre el líder del PSOE y todos los barones socialistas, donde se iba a tratar la posición política del partido ante las consultas que abrirá el jefe del Estado la próxima semana para ver si hay posibilidades de una segunda investidura.

Aunque la decisión está más que tomada: Sánchez sólo se presentará a la investidura si Unidas Podemos cambia de posición y asume la última propuesta de acuerdo programático, se ha perdido la posibilidad de analizar otros escenarios posibles que apuntan algunos barones, como plantear a Pablo Iglesias un Gobierno de coalición a medio plazo.

De no producirse este encuentro, Sánchez acudirá a la reunión sólo consultando su posición con la Ejecutiva federal, ya que tampoco ha convocado en todo este tiempo al Comité Federal, el máximo órgano entre congresos.

Aunque no está confirmado oficialmente, es previsible que el presidente en funciones se desplace hoy mismo, o durante el fin de semana, a las zonas afectadas por las inundaciones.

Sánchez quiere aprovechar el Consejo de Ministros para ver la evolución de los acontecimientos y evaluar la situación, para ello, se espera que el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska presente un informe durante la reunión.

