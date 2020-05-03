El Govern anuncia que Sanidad acepta desconfinar Catalunya por regiones sanitarias

madridActualizado:
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha aceptado este domingo la propuesta de la Generalitat de hacer el desconfinamiento por el coronavirus en Catalunya por regiones sanitarias en vez de por provincias, han explicado a Europa Press fuentes de la Conselleria de Salud.
La consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés, se lo ha propuesto este domingo en una reunión telemática, trasladándole una propuesta que también había defendido este mismo domingo el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en la videoconferencia de presidentes autonómicos con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
Vergés también ha pedido a Illa gestionar el desconfinamiento desde Catalunya, y ha lamentado que "el Gobierno menosprecie a las comunidades autónomas y solo pida que envíen datos y propuestas", añaden las mismas fuentes.
Quim Torra lo confirma
En un tuit, Torra ha lamentado que no se escuchara antes una propuesta que considera avalada por años de experiencia: "¿Por qué no escuchan a nuestros expertos antes y no perderíamos un tiempo precioso para tomar las decisiones correctas?".
"Ahora, que nos devuelvan las competencias para liderar el desconfinamiento desde Catalunya", ha defendido.
Per què no escolten els nostres experts abans i no perdríem un temps preciós per prendre les decisions correctes? Anys d’experiència avalaven la proposta catalana. Ara, que ens retornin les competències per a liderar el desconfinament des de Catalunya. https://t.co/KT4WJJkodI— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) May 3, 2020
