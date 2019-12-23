El Govern de Catalunya se ha lanzado a regular el mercado de la vivienda en favor de los más vulnerables. Este lunes ha aprobado un Decreto ley de medidas urgentes para mejorar el acceso a la vivienda, cuya iniciativa más remarcable se centra en obligar a los grandes propietarios –según esta nueva norma, aquellos que tienen más de 15 viviendas en alquiler, en su mayoría bancos– a ofrecer un alquiler social a las familias en situación de vulnerabilidad.
De esta manera, para acceder a esta renta –con una duración de hasta siete años– los inquilinos deberán cumplir uno de los tres requisitos siguientes: tener acreditada dicha situación de vulnerabilidad y que su contrato de alquiler se esté acabando; encontrarse en un proceso de desahucio; o bien llevar más de seis meses ocupando una vivienda sin contrato en el momento de la entrada en vigor del Decreto. Para los grandes propietarios, ofrecer esta alternativa antes de interponer una demanda judicial será obligatorio si se dan dichas condiciones.
El conseller de Territorio y Sostenibilidad de la Generalitat, Damià Calvet, asegura que el Decreto es "un plan de choque" contra el alto número de desahucios y el ascenso del precio del alquiler en los años recientes. En esta línea, ha recordado en rueda de prensa que en 2018 se produjeron 13.900 desalojos judiciales y en los dos primeros trimestres de este 2019 fueron 6.990.
De esta medida también se extrae otro cambio notorio, como es la ampliación de la duración del contrato de alquiler social obligatorio de los tres años actuales hasta los siete que propone esta nueva medida.
