El Govern de Catalunya crea un fondo de 10 millones para cubrir las fianzas del Tribunal de Cuentas

Barcelona
La portavoz del Govern, Patricia Plaja, ha anunciado este martes que el Ejecutivo catalán ha aprobado un decreto ley que crea un Fondo Complementario de Riesgos con 10 millones de euros para cubrir las fianzas que pide el Tribunal de Cuentas a decenas de cargos y excargos de la Generalitat.
En rueda de prensa tras el Consell Executiu, acompañada de la consellera de Presidencia, Laura Vilagrà, y el conseller de Economía, Jaume Giró, ha explicado que este fondo "tiene como principal objetivo proteger a todos los servidores públicos en el legítimo ejercicio de su cargo".
Vilagrà ha asegurado que servirá para "cubrir los elementos de indefensión que en estos momentos afectan a servidores y altos cargos" de la Generalitat, en alusión a la causa del Tribunal de Cuentas.
