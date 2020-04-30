Estás leyendo: Greta Thunberg dona 100.000 euros a Unicef para luchar contra la covid

Greta Thunberg dona 100.000 euros a Unicef para luchar contra la covid

"Al igual que la crisis climática, la pandemia es una crisis de los derechos de los niños. Afectará a todos, ahora y a largo plazo, pero más a los vulnerables. Pido a todos que se unan para apoyar el trabajo vital de Unicef", señaló la activista sueca

Greta Thunberg durante una conversación por video. EFE/EPA/Jessica Gow
COPENHAGUE

Actualizado:

EFE

La activista medioambiental sueca Greta Thunberg anunció hoy que donará los 100.000 euros de un premio de una ONG danesa a la lucha del Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia (UNICEF) contra la COVID-19.

Thunberg y la ONG Human Act, que aportará una cantidad idéntica, han lanzado una campaña de recogida de fondos bautizada "Movamos a la humanidad por los niños en la lucha contra el coronavirus" y que busca apoyar la labor de UNICEF para proteger a los niños del impacto de la pandemia.

"Al igual que la crisis climática, la pandemia es una crisis de los derechos de los niños. Afectará a todos los niños, ahora y a largo plazo, pero más a los grupos vulnerables. Pido a todos que se unan para apoyar el trabajo vital de UNICEF", señaló la activista sueca en un comunicado difundido por Human Act.

Esfuerzo valiente y decidido

Thunberg ha sido premiada "por su esfuerzo valiente y decidido para movilizar a millones de personas en todo el mundo para combatir el cambio climático", según el fallo.

Greta Thunberg, de 17 años, comenzó en septiembre de 2018 una huelga escolar frente al Parlamento sueco para pedir medidas contra la crisis climática.

Su acción inspiró un movimiento global, que le ha llevado a ser recibida por líderes mundiales y a intervenir en citas de alto nivel, además de haber sido nominada al Nobel de la Paz.

