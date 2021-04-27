MADRID
ERC, EH Bildu, Junts, PDeCAT, la CUP y el BNG han pedido en el Congreso una nueva comisión para investigar las "presuntas ilegalidades e irregularidades" del rey emérito y las "influencias políticas, diplomáticas y comerciales" con Arabia Saudí y Kazajistán.
Según el escrito presentado, al que ha tenido acceso este medio, tras la emisión de un programa en TV3 el pasado domingo, se han conocido nuevos detalles de "presuntos negocios irregulares" del rey Juan Carlos.
Precisan que se trata de nuevos testimonios que confirman que recibió "maletines cargados de dólares" del presidente de Kazajistán entre 1990 y 2019, quien recibió el collar de Isabel la Católica en 2017 de manos del rey Felipe VI.
Aluden también a una cuenta bancaria, con sede en Bahamas, donde el rey de Arabia depositó 100 millones para una sociedad instrumental panameña, de la que sería beneficiario el rey emérito, así como a "otras evidencias de negocios irregulares" y a las regularizaciones del anterior Jefe del Estado ante la Hacienda española.
Los firmantes consideran "inaceptable" que no se pueda conocer el montante de "la fortuna real" y su paradero o si los actuales miembros de la Casa Real se benefician de ella. A su juicio, los hechos son "suficientemente graves" como para que el Congreso abra una investigación. Si bien, esta solicitud, como el resto que se han registrado en esta dirección, será tumbada previsiblemente por PSOE, PP y Vox en la Mesa de la Cámara Baja.
