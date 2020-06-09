Estás leyendo: Varios grupos políticos volverán a intentar que el Congreso investigue al rey emérito

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Varios grupos políticos volverán a intentar que el Congreso investigue al rey emérito

EH Bildu, ERC, Junts per Catalunya, PNV, Más País, CUP, BNG y Compromís registrarán este miércoles una solicitud para que se conforme una comisión de investigación en torno a las presuntas irregularidades cometidas por Juan Carlos I.

El rey emérito Juan Carlos. EFE/Archivo
El rey emérito Juan Carlos. EFE/Archivo

bilbao

Actualizado:

Coincidiendo con uno de los momentos más polémicos de su historia, el nombre del rey emérito volverá a estar presente en el Congreso. EH Bildu, ERC, Junts per Catalunya, PNV, Más País, CUP, BNG y Compromís volverán a registrar la petición de "creación de una comisión de investigación relativa a la trama vinculada a las presuntas ilegalidades cometidas por miembros de la Casa Real y las influencias políticas, diplomáticas y comerciales con Arabia Saudí".

Según ha avanzado este martes EH Bildu, la comisión de investigación cobra especial trascendencia al conocerse que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción "habría detectado indicios de presuntos delitos con la presunta implicación del Rey emérito y relacionados con blanqueo de capitales, cobros de comisiones y fraude fiscal en la contratación de la segunda fase de la construcción de la línea de ferrocarril de AVE que une las ciudades de Medina y La Meca, en Arabia Saudí".

EH Bildu cita también "las múltiples declaraciones de Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, afirmando categóricamente que habría recibido presiones e incluso amenazas graves por parte de los servicios secretos del Estado y la Casa Real, supuestamente para confiscar documentación comprometedora para el rey emérito.

"Según las mismas fuentes periodísticas, la misma Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein apunta al actual monarca como conocedor de la campaña de acoso, difamación y persecución contra su persona y su familia", señaló la coalición abertzale.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público