Guadiana del Caudillo elimina su 'apellido' franquista y pasa a llamarse Guadiana

Mérida
El Consejo de Gobierno ha aprobado este martes el cambio de denominación del municipio de Guadiana del Caudillo, en la provincia de Badajoz, que pasará a llamarse Guadiana.
La Junta recuerda que el Ayuntamiento de Guadiana del Caudillo, en la sesión del pleno celebrada con fecha 23 de julio de 2019, inició el procedimiento para cambiar la denominación actual del municipio por la de Guadiana, en cumplimiento de lo establecido en la ley que reconoce y amplía derechos y medidas en favor de quienes padecieron persecución o violencia durante la Guerra Civil y la dictadura.
El cambio de denominación será efectivo una vez se anote en el Registro de Entidades Locales de la Administración del Estado y se publique en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), así como en el Diario Oficial de Extremadura.
A 1 de enero de 2019, de acuerdo con la relación de municipios del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), solo Guadiana y Llanos del Caudillo (Ciudad Real) mantenían en su denominación el término referido a Francisco Franco.
Se da la circunstancia de que en Llanos del Caudillo, con unos 700 habitantes y el PP reelegido con mayoría absoluta, no hay planes de modificar su denominación.
