El presidente ha mantenido una conversación telefónica de unos diez minutos con él en la que le ha comunicado el apoyo de la UE a la Asamblea Nacional venezolana, cuya legitimidad considera "indiscutible".

Sánchez, con Lenin Moreno (i), Iván Duque (d) y Carlos Álvaro Quesada, hoy en Davos. EFE/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha hablado este jueves con el autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, a quien ha transmitido el mensaje de que unas elecciones democráticas y transparentes son la salida "idónea y natural" a la crisis en ese país.

Sánchez, que se encuentra en Davos en el Foro Económico Mundial, ha mantenido una conversación telefónica de unos diez minutos con Guaidó en la que le ha preguntado por sus planteamientos y le ha comunicado el apoyo de la UE a la Asamblea Nacional venezolana, cuya legitimidad considera "indiscutible", según han explicado fuentes del Gobierno.

El jefe del Ejecutivo no ha expresado su apoyo explícito a Guaidó porque, según las citadas fuentes, quiere mantener la unidad europea y que la posición de la UE se defina en un Consejo de Asuntos Exteriores que debe celebrarse lo antes posible, pero desde el Gobierno se recalca que son claros los "hechos" con los que España muestra su posición.

Recuerdan así que el Gobierno ha apoyado las sanciones individuales de la UE o la condena promovida por Colombia en el Comité de Derechos Humanos contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, del mismo modo que no envió a nadie a su toma de posesión ni reconoció la legitimidad de sus últimas elecciones.

