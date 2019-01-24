El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha hablado este jueves con el autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, a quien ha transmitido el mensaje de que unas elecciones democráticas y transparentes son la salida "idónea y natural" a la crisis en ese país.
Sánchez, que se encuentra en Davos en el Foro Económico Mundial, ha mantenido una conversación telefónica de unos diez minutos con Guaidó en la que le ha preguntado por sus planteamientos y le ha comunicado el apoyo de la UE a la Asamblea Nacional venezolana, cuya legitimidad considera "indiscutible", según han explicado fuentes del Gobierno.
Acabo de recibir una llamada del Presidente de España Pedro Sánchez @sanchezcastejon y pude expresarle la lucha que emprendimos junto a toda Venezuela, para lograr un Gob. de transición y tener elecciones libres.— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 24 de enero de 2019
Ante eso el Presidente me confirmó su total respaldo.#24Ene
El jefe del Ejecutivo no ha expresado su apoyo explícito a Guaidó porque, según las citadas fuentes, quiere mantener la unidad europea y que la posición de la UE se defina en un Consejo de Asuntos Exteriores que debe celebrarse lo antes posible, pero desde el Gobierno se recalca que son claros los "hechos" con los que España muestra su posición.
Recuerdan así que el Gobierno ha apoyado las sanciones individuales de la UE o la condena promovida por Colombia en el Comité de Derechos Humanos contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, del mismo modo que no envió a nadie a su toma de posesión ni reconoció la legitimidad de sus últimas elecciones.
