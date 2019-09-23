Público
La Guardia Civil detiene a nueve independentistas acusados de planear acciones violentas

En el marco de esta amplia operación que se está desarrollando este lunes los agentes están llevando a cabo varios registros.

Imagen de la Guardia Civil / EUROPA PRESS

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a nueve personas en Catalunya en una operación contra un grupo de independentistas que, según informan a Efe fuentes de la investigación, planeaban acciones violentas.

Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han explicado a Efe que la operación policial se ha iniciado sobre las 05.00 horas de esta mañana y que se está llevando a cabo en diversas localidades, entre ellas en Sabadell (Barcelona), donde se han practicado varias detenciones. Los investigadores sospechan que los detenidos planeaban acciones violentas.

Los agentes de la Guardia Civil están practicando también diversos registros, en los que se han incautado de documentación y material informático.

En el marco de esta amplia operación que se está desarrollando este lunes los agentes están llevando a cabo varios registros. La operación se desarrolla por orden del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional dirigido por el juez Manuel García-Castellón.

