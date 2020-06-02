Estás leyendo: Marlaska niega una posible dimisión y justifica el cese de Pérez de los Cobos por la filtración del informe sobre el 8M

El titular de la cartera de Interior ha escuchado las peticiones de la oposición para que abandone el cargo.

El ministro de Interior Fernando Grande Marlaska durante su comparecencia en el Senado./ Kiko Huesca (EFE)
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha asegurado este martes en el Senado que no piensa dimitir por el cese del coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos y ha justificado que la directora de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez, se interesó por el informe judicializado sobre el 8M y que apuntaba al doctor Simón, al tener constancia de que hubo una filtración a un medio de comunicación.

En la sesión de control al Gobierno, que da veracidad a la versión del ministro, Grande-Marlaska ha defendido a los "profesionales dignos" que forman parte de su equipo en Interior y al frente de la Guardia Civil, y ha explicado que el cese de Pérez de los Cobos se produjo al tener constancia de un posible delito de descubrimiento de secretos por publicarse un informe sobre el que la juez Carmen Rodríguez-Medel había pedido que solo se le informara a ella.

El senador del PP Fernando Martínez Maíllo le ha pedido que dimita sin esperar "ni un minuto más" en una sesión de control al Gobierno en el que Lorena Roldán, de Ciudadanos, también ha hecho mención a la nota oficial del cese de Pérez de los Cobos que encuadra su cese en su negativa de "no informar del desarrollo de investigaciones y actuaciones de la Guardia Civil, en el marco operativo y de Policía Judicial, con fines de conocimiento".

