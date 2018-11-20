Público
La Guardia Civil registra la Autoridad Catalana de la Competencia por el 'caso 3%' que afecta a Convergència

Otras siete empresas de Barcelona están siendo también registradas en el marco de la investigación de la Audiencia Nacional del caso 3%, sobre la supuesta financiación irregular de Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC).

La Guardia Civil está registrando la sede de la Autoridad Catalana de la Competencia y siete empresas de Barcelona en el marco de la investigación de la Audiencia Nacional del caso 3%, sobre la supuesta financiación irregular de Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC).

Según han informado fuentes cercanas a la investigación, los registros se están llevando a cabo, además de en la sede de la Autoridad Catalana de la Competencia, en la Asociación de Empresas de Ingeniería y Consultorías independientes de Catalunya, el GP Group SA, Audingintraesa SA, BAC Engineering Consultancy Group SL, Euro Geotécnica SA , Ayesa Ingeniería y DOPEC SL.

