Juicio 'procés' Un guardia civil que registró Economía el 20-S dice ahora que la "masa" intentó echar abajo las puertas de la Consellería

Un teniente que participó en los registros, el 20 de septiembre de 2017, declara como testigo en la 21 sesión del juicio al 'procés'. Carga contra Jordi Sànchez, expresidente de ANC y procesado en la causa, pero también contra los Mossos d’Esquadra que permitieron a Sànchez erigirse en “interlocutor” de la “masa” de concentrados a las puertas de esta sede. El agente aporta nuevos datos sobre las armas 'desaparecidas' de los vehículos policiales

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de los acusados (de izda. a dcha, por bancadas) el exconsejero de Empresa de la Generalitat Santiago Vila; la exconsejera de Gobernación Meritxell Borrás; el exconsejero de Justicia Carles Mundó; la exconsejera de Trabajo Dolors Bassa; la expresidenta del Parlament Carmen Forcadell; el presidente de Ómnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart; el exconsejero de Territorio y Sostenibilidad Josep Rull; el exconsejero de Presidencia Jordi Turull; el presidente de de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana, Jordi Sánchez; el exconsejero de Interior Joaquim Form; el exconsejero de Asuntos Exteriores Raül Romeva y el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante la segunda jornada del juicio del "procés" en la Sala de Plenos del Tribunal Supremo, en el que están acusados doce líderes independentistas por el proceso soberanista catalán que derivó en la celebración del 1-O y la declaración unilateral de independencia de Cataluña (DUI). EFE/Señal Institucional del Tribunal Supremo

Cada testimonio sobre la protesta del 20 de septiembre de 2017 ante la sede de la Consellería de Economía de la Generalitat sirve para apuntalar uno de los dos relatos de los hechos que existen hasta la fecha, si bien, de vez en cuando, aparecen nuevos datos que hasta ahora, año y medio después de la concentración, habían pasado desapercibidos. 

Un teniente de la Guardia Civil que participó en las diligencias de entrada y registro de la sede de Economía el 20-S, ha declarado este lunes como testigo en el juicio al procés que los miles de concentrados en protesta por este registro llegaron a agolparse contra las puertas de la sede, y todos los agentes policiales concentrados al otro lado, dentro del inmueble, tuvieron que sujetarla "para que no se viniera abajo".

La puerta, como ha relatado el agente, "debe medir cinco metros" y es "de madera maciza y hierro", si bien ha sostenido que tuvieron que actuar para que "la masa" no la derribara. Hasta la fecha, ninguno de los testigos había apuntado a esta cuestión, y quien se acercó más fue la secretaria judicial Montserrat del Toro, también responsable de las labores de registro, que relató cómo en algún momento, pasadas las 22.00 horas, "había una avalancha de gente aplastada contra el cristal", si bien ni ella ni ningún otro testigo plantearon de esta forma la posibilidad de que los concentrados quisiesen echar la puerta abajo.

(Habrá ampliación)

