Guerra Civil El Gobierno paga 15.000 euros por unas fotos que la Italia fascista regaló a un alto cargo franquista

Eran propiedad del coronel Luis de Martín-Pinillos, que estuvo al frente de la Inspección de los Campos de Concentración. Ahora, su nieta le ha vendido la colección al Ministerio de Cultura. 

Una imagen de la colección en la que aparecen las tropas italianas en el puerto de Cádiz. | Ministerio Cultura

El Ministerio de Cultura ha pagado unos 15.000 euros por un archivo fotográfico de episodios de la Guerra Civil en los que participaron los soldados italianos. Las imágenes pertenecieron al coronel Luis de Martín-Pinillos, que estuvo al frente de la Inspección de los Campos de Concentración de Prisioneros de guerra (ICCP), la institución encargada de llevar a cabo la represión. 

Ahora, una de las nietas de Martín-Pinillos ha hecho negocio con el Gobierno vendiéndole la colección de 212 fotografías que llegó a la familia después de ser cedida por los italianos, según recoge El País. Martín-Pinillos estableció relación con los jefes de las tropas enviadas por Mussolini en el primer asedio a Cádiz.

La mayoría de las imágenes llevan en el reverso el sello del Istituto Nazionale LUCE (Libera Unione Cinematografica Educativa), el órgano propagandístico a las órdenes de la Italia fascista desde 1924. Cuando empezó la Guerra Civil, el LUCE envió a un equipo a España para documentar la participación de sus tropas en la contienda. 

El primero de los fotógrafos italianos que trabajó para la oficina fue Guido Giovinazzi junto con tres técnicos encargados del revelado y tiraje de copias, Ottorino Montesanti, Quirino Benedetti y Casare Frati. Posteriormente se incorporó Lamberto Urbani.

