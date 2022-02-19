Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Crees que es adecuado que los responsables de un partido político investiguen a los cargos de su formación?

Guerra en el PP Encuesta | ¿Crees que es adecuado que los responsables de un partido político investiguen a los cargos de su formación?

"Tendrán que poder conocer qué personas son", "puede ser necesario", "nunca por cuestiones personales", "es una barbaridad"...

Feijoo, Ayuso y Casado.
Feijoo, Ayuso y Casado. EFE

madrid

