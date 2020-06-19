madrid
Unidas Podemos votará a favor de que el Congreso de los Diputados designe una Comisión de Investigación sobre las vinculaciones del expresidente Felipe González con el origen y acciones del GAL. Ha sido precisamente Pablo Echenique quien lo ha anunciado a través Twitter, a pesar de mostrarse "sorprendido" con la propuesta de crear la Comisión, según sus declaraciones ayer.
Sin embargo, al conocerse los documentos desclasificados de la agencia de inteligencia estadounidense, han decidido votar a favor de la investigación junto a el PNV y el BNG.
La comisión analizaría la implicación del expresidente en el proceso de creación de este "grupo armado", en palabras de los grupos solicitantes, y el conocimiento que tenía de sus acciones.
Echenique ha asegurado que la opinión de Unidas Podemos sobre "esa época oscura de España es bien conocida", como también se sabe, ha añadido, la "trayectoria" del grupo parlamentario "contra el uso ilícito de las estructuras del Estado profundo y la necesidad de investigar el terrorismo de Estado en sede parlamentaria".
Echenique (UP): "Nuestra opinión sobre esa época oscura de España es bien conocida"
Además, señala que Unidas Podemos comparte una "voluntad clara de la sociedad vasca y también del conjunto de la sociedad española" de investigar esa etapa, a la que también apoyarán ERC, EH Bildu, JxCat, la CUP, el PNV y el BNG.
El diario La Razón publicaba la documentación de la CIA que relacionaba al expresidente socialista con la creación y actividad del organismo concebido para acabar con ETA, por lo que los grupos parlamentarios exigen que se esclarezca su "veracidad".
