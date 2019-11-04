La ministra de Justicia en funciones, Dolores Delgado, ha confirmado este lunes que están investigando dentro del Ministerio el pago con dinero público de la defensa de varios acusados de la trama Gürtel, entre ellos Francisco Correa y varias empresas implicadas en la red de corrupción, durante la etapa del "popular" Rafael Catalá, que aunque dejó la política todavía es miembro del actual Comité Ejecutivo del PP.

En declaraciones a los periodistas tras asistir a un desayuno informativo de la presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona, la ministra ha explicado que su departamento ha iniciado una investigación sobre este asunto y que, en concreto, están recopilando documentación para completar un expediente al que le faltan datos.

Delgado ha confirmado la información publicada por El País según la cual, con Catalá en el Ministerio, se realizaron pagos a sociedades mercantiles con cargo al erario público "en virtud de la justicia gratuita" a quienes no tenían reconocido ese derecho, como es el caso de Correa, o incluso a quienes lo tenían expresamente denegado.

En concreto, el periódico informa de que Justicia abonó cerca de 800.000 euros a abogados de oficio de acusados como Correa; el exalcalde popular de Majadahonda, Guillermo Ortega; y, al menos, 11 sociedades limitadas implicadas en la Gürtel y lo hizo a través de mecanismos de asistencia jurídica gratuita.

Y eso que no tenían reconocido legalmente ese derecho porque, según ha apostillado la titular de Justicia, la Ley de Justicia Gratuita no prevé el pago a sociedades mercantiles, sino sólo a fundaciones o asociaciones sin animo de lucro. Pero "no les puedo decir nada más que estamos investigación dentro del Ministerio qué ha ocurrido", ha zanjado.