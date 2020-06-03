De Guindos y Botín declararán como testigos por la compra del Popular desde septiembre

madrid
El exministro de Economía y actual vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Luis de Guindos, comparecerá como testigo en la causa que investiga a las dos últimas gestiones del Popular el próximo 30 de septiembre, mientras que la presidenta del Santander, Ana Botín, lo hará el 8 de octubre.
En una providencia conocida este miércoles, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional José Luis Calama reubica las fechas de las citaciones, previstas para esta primavera y que fueron suspendidas por la crisis del coronavirus, y emplaza al presidente de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Sebastián Albella, para el próximo 17 de septiembre.
El magistrado también cita a otras siete personas, entre ellas, al que fuera presidente no ejecutivo del Santander España en junio de 2017, esto es, cuando se produjo la compra del Popular, Rodrigo Echenique, que declarará el próximo 15 de octubre.
(Habrá ampliación)
