Guirao lamenta las amenazas a Mongolia y la imputación de Dani Mateo

El ministro de Cultura, José Guirao, ha condenado hoy las amenazas por parte de grupos de extrema derecha al teatro La Rambleta de Valencia, que ha programado para este fin de semana dos actuaciones de los humoristas de Mongolia, así como la reciente imputación de Dani Mateo.

Guirao ha hecho estas declaraciones en su visita al Museo Nacional de Cerámica y Artes Suntuarias González Martí de Valencia horas antes de asistir al estreno, en el Palau de les Arts, de la ópera "La flauta mágica", de Mozart.

Sobre las amenazas a La Rambleta, el ministro ha afirmado: "Me parece un horror, no debemos consentirlo, hay que preservar el espacio de la creación y del humor, no se pueden tolerar las amenazas".

"En el 40 aniversario de la Constitución, defender la libertad de pensamiento, opinión y creación, las amenazas de grupos de la ultraderecha no se pueden aceptar; me alegro de que se haya decidido no suspender la actuación y lamento que se tuviese que suspender la anterior, en referencia a la de Dani Mateo en el Olympia".

"Es importante que la sociedad, no solo la administración, manifieste su rechazo a estas amenazas intolerables", ha agregado Guirao.

Sobre la reciente imputación de Dani Mateo —tras su polémico número con la bandera española en El Intermedio (La Sexta)—, el ministro ha considerado que se trata de "una consecuencia" de la Ley Mordaza, que abre una brecha para este tipo de cosas, y ha abogado por respetar "el terreno del humor".

"Es una necesidad antropológica, es un territorio al que se le permite, de forma consensuada por la sociedad, licencias que no nos permitimos en otros terrenos, lo que pasa en ese contexto hay que aceptarlo. Una de las bondades que tiene, muy sana, es la capacidad de reírse de uno mismo, de la sociedad, de los tópicos", ha concluido.