Estás leyendo: Hacienda "incrementa económicamente" su propuesta a los ayuntamientos y la FEMP retrasa por tercera vez la votación

Público
Público

Superávit ayuntamientos Hacienda "incrementa económicamente" su propuesta a los ayuntamientos y la FEMP retrasa por tercera vez la votación

La Junta de Portavoces ha acordado posponer la Junta de Gobierno del organismo que representa a las corporaciones locales hasta el próximo lunes. La cúpula de la FEMP cuenta con 25 miembros, y sólo los 12 del PSOE iban a votar a favor de la oferta de Hacienda para desbloquear 5.000 millones de euros de superávit, por lo que no podía salir adelante.

Sánchez convocará una conferencia de presidentes antes de que termine julio
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero. (Fuente: La Moncloa)

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

La cúpula de la Federación Estatal de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP), ha pospuesto este viernes -por tercera vez, si bien en una ocasión no había convocatoria oficial-, la votación de la propuesta del Gobierno para desbloquear 5.000 millones de euros de superávit de los Ayuntamientos.

Como informó Público este jueves, el rechazo de la mayoría de grupos anticipaba el fracaso de esta votación: contaban únicamente con 12 votos a favor, del PSOE, del total de 25 miembros de la Junta de Gobierno. 

En un comunicado remitido al filo de las 11.00 horas, la FEMP explica que su Junta de Portavoces ha acordado trasladar la Junta de Gobierno extraordinaria al próximo lunes, a las 9.00, dado que Hacienda ha optado por formular una nueva propuesta "que incrementa económicamente el último texto conocido". 

La decisión de Hacienda se produce después de constatar el rechazo de los grupos, y pese a que la ministra del ramo, María Jesús Montero, negó el martes que su Ministerio estuviera dispuesto a hacer cambios de gran calado en sus posiciones. 


(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público