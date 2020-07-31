MadridActualizado:
La cúpula de la Federación Estatal de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP), ha pospuesto este viernes -por tercera vez, si bien en una ocasión no había convocatoria oficial-, la votación de la propuesta del Gobierno para desbloquear 5.000 millones de euros de superávit de los Ayuntamientos.
Como informó Público este jueves, el rechazo de la mayoría de grupos anticipaba el fracaso de esta votación: contaban únicamente con 12 votos a favor, del PSOE, del total de 25 miembros de la Junta de Gobierno.
En un comunicado remitido al filo de las 11.00 horas, la FEMP explica que su Junta de Portavoces ha acordado trasladar la Junta de Gobierno extraordinaria al próximo lunes, a las 9.00, dado que Hacienda ha optado por formular una nueva propuesta "que incrementa económicamente el último texto conocido".
La decisión de Hacienda se produce después de constatar el rechazo de los grupos, y pese a que la ministra del ramo, María Jesús Montero, negó el martes que su Ministerio estuviera dispuesto a hacer cambios de gran calado en sus posiciones.

